January 3, 1949 - December 2, 2020 It is with profound sadness that the family of Joseph Slusarczyk announces his passing on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Joseph died peacefully, surrounded by the warmth, love and prayers of his family. Devoted husband, father, grandfather, son and brother, he leaves in sorrow his wife of 46 years, Genevieve Slusarczyk, and his children Daria Klages with Kevin and his dearest grandchildren Mila and Maks; Paul Slusarczyk with Elisabeth and his adoring granddaughter Juliet; and youngest daughter, Sonia Slusarczyk with Robbie. He will always be remembered as a caring son to his mother Sophia Slusarczyk, and brother to Maria Slusarczyk and Luba Dudka with Eugene. Joseph was predeceased by his father Michael Slusarczyk and sister Olena Pyzik. As an unforgettable character, he will be greatly missed by nieces and nephews here in Canada - Kasia, Natalka, Marko, Oksana, Nadiyka and Sophia, as well as from abroad - Marcin, Rafal,Kasia and Ola. Joseph and his family immigrated to Canada in 1982 where he embedded his life in the Ukrainian community in Kitchener-Waterloo and established a thriving career as a mechanical engineer. His love for the ocean fostered a wanderlust that he quenched with family travels around the world. Always happiest in the company of friends and family, he loved spending his summers by the lake in Sokil. It is always a little harder to say goodbye to someone so young at heart. Joseph's zest for life gave him a presence that always filled the room. His sense of humour, expressive manner and zeal for politics always ignited heated debates and uncontrollable laughter. He sparked passion and brought life to every party and gathering. Always up for another dance, Joseph was often the last one to go home from a zabava where he would be seen with his signature dance - One hand in pocket, the other embracing his beloved wife. Joseph's family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Panakhyda will be held at 7:00 p.m. Guests must RSVP to attend the visitation and masks are mandatory. A private funeral service will be held at the Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Transfiguration. Guests are welcome to view the livestream of the service through the church's website holytransfigurationkw.com
on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Private interment to follow at St. Volodymyr Ukrainian Cemetery in Oakville. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Transfiguration would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Joseph's memorial and to RSVP for the visitation.