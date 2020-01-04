|
|
Passed away suddenly with family by his side on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Joseph was the youngest of four children, born May 2, 1935 to John and Susan of Galt, Ontario. Beloved husband to recently deceased Rose Soltis. Loving father to Jason and wife Karolyn. Amazing grandfather to Katelyn, Zachary and Aaron. Brother to predeceased John and wife Ruth Soltis of Galt, Ontario, Marg Baker of Guelph, Ontario, and survived by his sister Josie Porreca of California, USA (predeceased brother in law, Bill Porreca). Also survived by sisters-in-law Jenny and predeceased husband Nick Kuchma of Preston Ontario, Carol and husband Ron O'Geil of Edmonton, Alberta and brother-in-law Brian Korotash of Preston, Ontario. Joe will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, god-children and friends. He was well known as Flea Market Joe with a big smile and curly hair. Joe's family will welcome relatives and friends at Lounsbury Funeral Home, 1766 Franklin Blvd, Cambridge, on Monday January 6, 2020 from 5-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Clement's Roman Catholic Church, 745 Duke St, Cambridge on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Parklawn Cemetery.