Passed away on April 06, 2020 in Kitchener, ON in his 82nd year. He married his loving wife, Maria, in Barcelona Spain in 1971. They had two children, Cathy (Dennis) and Tony followed by his two grandchildren Nick and Lucas whom he adored. Dear brother of Theresa. Predeceased by his parents, Valentin and Theresia Wolf, his siblings Barbara, Valentin and a brother in infancy. Joseph was a family man and a devout Catholic. He was a member of St. Mary's RC Church for over 60 years. By trade, he was a upholsterer and worked other jobs in his later years out of necessity. Due to the Covid 19 Virus, a private family service will be held. A special thank you to the staff at Sunnyside Home (Castle Kilbride) for their dedication and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph's memory may be made to the Alzheimer Society or to the St. Mary's RC Church Building Fund. (cards available through Henry Walser Funeral Home 519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Joseph's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 11, 2020