Passed away peacefully on Thursday June 18, 2020 at Sunnyside Home at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Trevor Ince for 57 years. Loving mother of Coral (Eric) Rowden and twin sons, Glen (Leona) and Warren (Nicole). Cherished Nanny of Leisha (Dan), Chad (Christy), Caitlyn (Ryan), Brianna (Dallin), Alyssa, Kylee (James), Landen (Christie), Meghan (Bryson), Faith, Joylyn, Lillian, Jaxon, Khloe, Karter, Klayton, Craig, David and Bryan. Josie is also the Great-Nanny of Henley, Riley, Freya, Madelyn, Mark, Felicity, Daxton, Keilah and Paisley. Josie dedicated her life to her family, her faith and the many foster children that she loved over many years. The family wishes to express their gratitude to all the staff at Sunnyside and those caring for her on Shantz Hill for their kindness and compassionate care. Josie's family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Monday June 22, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, relatives and friends must RSVP to attend Josephine's visitation. Please visit Josie's memorial page at www.henrywalser.com or call 519-749-8467 where you can RSVP to attend the visitation and 20 minutes will be given to share your condolences. Guests are required to bring their own face masks and wear them while in the funeral home. A private service by invitation only will be held on June 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Guests are invited to join the service via livestream at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. A private interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery. This will also be available on livestream about 15 minutes after the service ends. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Sunnyside Foundation or Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Josephine's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 20, 2020.
