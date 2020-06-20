Formally from Formosa, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020 at Pinehaven Nursing Home, at the age of 94 years. Josephine is the beloved wife of Anthony Haid (deceased). They had three children: David (Susanne), Kenneth (Charlene) and Phyllis (Jim). Josephine enjoyed her two wonderful grandchildren: Crystal Nicholls (David) and Jeff Haid (Amanda). She is survived by Helen Schmidt, Clayton (Dorothy) Schmidt, Kathleen Schmidt, Robert Davidson, Margaret Rettinger, Sister Norma Schmidt, Dorothy Lesperance and Audrey Kuntz. Josephine was a long-time and dedicated parishioner, as well as a CWL member of St. Louis Church. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed playing, and usually winning cards with her family and friends. Josephine will be in her family's hearts forever. Due to COVID restrictions, a private funeral service was held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10:30am. Interment was held at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo. The family would like to thank everyone who has offered their support and condolences, and the loving staff of Pinehaven Nursing Home for caring for Josephine for the last few years. Accordingly, memorial donations made in her honor to the Alzheimer Society of Waterloo-Wellington would be appreciated and may be arranged through the funeral home www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 20, 2020.