Passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the age of 98. Predeceased by her parents Ksavera and Stanley Jarosz, husband Ralph Rohe, brothers Ted and Jerry Jarosz, and sisters Stella Shoemaker and Alfreda Jarosz. Loving mother of William Rohe (Bernice), Stanley Rohe (late Doreen), Jane Merling (Rick), David Rohe, Joanne Bell (Pete), Susan Key (Art), and Peter Rohe (Joanne). Proud Granny of Rebecca, Christina (Christopher), Derek (Sarah), Michael (David), Jessica (Michael), Sarah (Chad), Stephanie (Ian), Samantha, Jeremy and "GG" of Matthew, Rachel, Logan, Carson, Logan, Quinn, Benjamin, Emileigh, Kyle, Charlotte, Morgan, Blayke, Aidan and Landon. Survived by her sisters Ksavera Horlor and Jeannette Valeriote. Jo was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Parish and the Catholic Women's League, as well as having a lifelong devotion to the Carmel of St. Joseph. She shared many interests that spanned decades with lifelong friends from the age of 6. Jo loved to travel, quilt, garden, play bridge and walk in the mall. She was blessed with good health all of her life and was a very positive person - always happy, cheerful and thankful for her family. She always said "She has a million dollars worth of kids". At this point in time a private family gathering will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St. Kitchener (519) 749-8467. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation with interment at Woodland Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Mary's Hospital Foundation or Sacred Heart RC Church would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Jo's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 29, 2020