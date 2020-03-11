|
Passed away peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Doug (1997). Loving mother of Michael (Grace Ein) and Debbie Cherished grandma Jo of Tessa. Dear sister of Lois (Buddy) Trupp, Roy and Kathy Avery-Rusnak. Will be missed by her many nieces, nephews and close friends. Predeceased by her siblings, Cora, Melvin, May (Jim) Dahl, Ray (Donna) and sister-in-law Patsy. Jo loved spending time at the cottage at Kettle Point. Jo's family will receive relatives and friends from 10 - 10:45am on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467, with a memorial service in the chapel at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Jo's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 11, 2020