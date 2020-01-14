|
Joshua Bowman was stillborn on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Son of Brian and Frances (Bauman) Bowman of R.R. 2, Gorrie. Brother of Jolan, Gary, Rosena, and Rachelle, all at home. Grandson of Leander and Alice Bowman, and Verna Bauman. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Predeceased by his grandmother Lydia Anne Bowman, and grandfather Edgar Bauman. A graveside service will be held at Brotherston Mennonite Cemetery on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 14, 2020