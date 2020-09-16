Joy was a very special lady. I knew her from Riverbend and she loved table bowling, balloon badminton and sing-a-longs. Whenever I left for the day she always told me to have a good night and she'd see me tomorrow. When I was off for a few days she asked where I was and said she missed me. She cared so much for her friends and always made sure they were taken care of. She loved her family and always read the letters from her sons thoroughly. I will always remember her beautiful smile and laugh. She definitely made the world a better place and I will never forget her.

Lauren Furlong

Friend