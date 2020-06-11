On Tuesday, May 26, 2020, Joyce Field -- grandmother, mother, wife, and sister -- passed away, bathed in the light of a late-spring sunset. Aged 79, she was surrounded by her immediate family: her partner of six decades, Lloyd Field, her sister, Lorraine Landis, and son, Russell Field. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Carolyn Snider, and granddaughter, Alice. Joyce died peacefully at home, as she wished, in as much comfort and with as much dignity as possible thanks to the humane efforts of many dedicated palliative care givers. She spent her final days in an apartment decorated with pictures of the people most important to her. Of all those people, it is the images of two of them that we imagine she carries with her still -- the two young women who most brought her joy: Kyra, the daughter whose untimely death 32 years ago started a journey of mourning, healing, and self-exploration; and Alice, the grand-daughter on whom she showered love and affection for nine years. That she hung on until the 26th -- the same day of the month that Kyra died -- will surprise no one who knew her. And for those who knew her, she will be missed. In lieu of gifts, the family is requesting donations to the Kyra Field Memorial Fund, c/o Kids Help Phone, 439 University Avenue, Suite 300, Toronto, ON M5G 1Y8, kidshelpphone.ca.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 11, 2020.