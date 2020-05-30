The Lorentz family would like to thank the School Sisters of Notre Dame especially Sister Harriet for their love, support and all the arrangements made for the passing of Sister Joyce. She will always be lovingly remembered by her religious community. Thanks also to the first responders who were very caring and helpful. She will be deeply missed by her brother Albert Lorentz (Linda), her sisters Bonnie Lidstone (Larry), Judy Nickl, Pat Gohl (Lenny), Marilyn Schleimer (Al), Millie Eckert (Bob) and her step-brother Carl Sherrer (Doreen). She was predeceased by her sister Rose Dietrich and brothers-in-law Hubert Dietrich and Peter Nickl and her great niece Emma Schleimer, all who will be ecstatic to be reunited with her once again. Her twenty-seven nieces and nephews will miss her hearty laugh and are appreciative for all the letters and cards received from her during the special occasions in their life. The numerous great nieces and nephews will miss her huge smile and soft-spoken words of wisdom at our annual family reunion. Her ESL students who enjoyed and respected her will miss her patience, compassion and zest for learning. We are extremely blest to have had Sister Joyce back in Ontario for a few years, especially in KW, where she could be with us for weddings, birthdays, card games and all our dinner get togethers. Her faith filled life is a wonderful example for us all. Her passing has left a huge loss for our family, but Heaven has gained another Angel with an angelic voice for their choir. The Lorentz Family



