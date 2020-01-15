|
|
Passed away with family by her side on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 87. Joyce was born on December 13, 1932 in New Waterford, Cape Breton. Beloved wife of Gus MacNeil for 68 years. Much loved mother of Val (Tom) Ferrede, Brian (Kim) MacNeil, Gary (Shelly) MacNeil and Blaire MacNeil. Cherished Gramma to 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Harold and Annie, sister Shirley, daughter Susan, and granddaughter Tasha. Survived by her brothers Harold Cook and Len Cook. She will be sadly missed. A private family celebration will be held with cremation to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the KW Humane Society, Grand River Hospital Foundation-Cancer Center, or Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Joyce's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 15, 2020