1/1
Joyce Margaret O'CONNELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at Freeport Hospital on Monday, September 21, 2020 from heart disease. Dear mother of her 5 children Colleen, Ann, Beverly, Eric and Tom. Dear Grandmother of Tyler Richert, Candice O'Connell, Troy Richert, Mattias O'Connell, Quincy Borden, Davis Borden and Kyrie O'Connell and Great Grandmother of Brock, Clark, Hank and Link Richert. Dear sister of Les, Don, Lenard and Glenn Jacklin, sister in law of Sheila Cameron. Predeceased by Her Loving Son Tom, parents Richard and Margaret Jacklin, sister Mary, brother Ken, ex-husband Eric and his 13 siblings. She will be forever remembered for her beautiful red hair. If you didn't know her personally you knew her as the lady at WOOLCO with the gorgeous red hair. She loved to travel with friends, day trip to the Casino, go to Tim's for coffee, shop for nice clothes and dance. So many memories of her baking pies, pickling, gardening, knitting, crocheting, quilting, piano, picnics with the family and the list goes on. A special thank you to her helpers in the apartment complex who supported Joyce. Her presence is missed by her dog, Tommy, he was everything to her. We know her dearly departed loving son Tom was her guiding light as she peacefully crossed over. We love You Ma, Rest in Peace. At Joyce's request, there will be no public services. Online condolences at www.westmountfunerlchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre
1001 Ottawa Street South
Kitchener, ON N2E2X5
5197438900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved