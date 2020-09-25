Passed away at Freeport Hospital on Monday, September 21, 2020 from heart disease. Dear mother of her 5 children Colleen, Ann, Beverly, Eric and Tom. Dear Grandmother of Tyler Richert, Candice O'Connell, Troy Richert, Mattias O'Connell, Quincy Borden, Davis Borden and Kyrie O'Connell and Great Grandmother of Brock, Clark, Hank and Link Richert. Dear sister of Les, Don, Lenard and Glenn Jacklin, sister in law of Sheila Cameron. Predeceased by Her Loving Son Tom, parents Richard and Margaret Jacklin, sister Mary, brother Ken, ex-husband Eric and his 13 siblings. She will be forever remembered for her beautiful red hair. If you didn't know her personally you knew her as the lady at WOOLCO with the gorgeous red hair. She loved to travel with friends, day trip to the Casino, go to Tim's for coffee, shop for nice clothes and dance. So many memories of her baking pies, pickling, gardening, knitting, crocheting, quilting, piano, picnics with the family and the list goes on. A special thank you to her helpers in the apartment complex who supported Joyce. Her presence is missed by her dog, Tommy, he was everything to her. We know her dearly departed loving son Tom was her guiding light as she peacefully crossed over. We love You Ma, Rest in Peace. At Joyce's request, there will be no public services. Online condolences at www.westmountfunerlchapel.com