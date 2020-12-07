Passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the age of 84. It was almost the last dance at a dance hall on Lake Simcoe one summer night in 1955 that she met her loving husband of 62 years, Gary Megaffin. Their Mississauga residence was the neighbourhood home, she welcomed all kids. She was the loving mother to Kathleen (Murray) Liddard, Michael (Loretta) Megaffin, Donna Mosquera, Patrick (Christine) Megaffin, Gary Jr. (Diana) Megaffin, Tracey (Richard) Keats and Paul (Helen) Megaffin. Cherished Grandma to 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. The family lived in Kitchener from 1960-1965, moving to Mississauga from 1965-1992. In 1992 Joyce and Gary spent time at their summer home in Trent Hills, returning to Kitchener in 2003. Reading famous authors and Baseball were pastimes for Joyce, she had season tickets at the CNE stadium and had the opportunity to attend several World Series Cities. Joyce and Gary spent winter holidays in Florida. They enjoyed special dinners on their boat in the Bay of Quinte where she loved fishing and enjoyed her 4:00 o'clock glass of wine each day. The family will celebrate Joyces' life privately due to the Covid restrictions. Special thank you to Dr. Graham Cummins and Dr. Heather Warren for their compassionate care of Joyce. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
or St. Mary's Hospital Cardiac Care Unit would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, Kitchener (519-749-8467). "Did you turn down the heat?" Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Joyce's memorial.