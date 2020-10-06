1/1
Joyce OLLEY
Passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Innisfree House at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Walter (2016). Loving mother of Patricia Schust (Norm) of Florida, Jonathan (Karen Winkler-Olley) of Kitchener and Brian of Waterloo. Fondly remembered by her grandchildren Nathan (Carly), Adon and Sarah. Dear sister of Fred (Gloria) Ten Eyck. Predeceased by her parents, Fred and Barbara Ten Eyck, and her brother Ronald (Camile) Ten Eyck. Joyce's family will receive relatives and friends from 12 - 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Funeral service in the chapel at 1:30 p.m. Cremation to follow. Those wishing to attend the visitation and service must RSVP and face masks are mandatory. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Innisfree House or Grand River Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Joyce's memorial and to RSVP.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 6, 2020.
