Passed away at Palmerston and District Hospital on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the age of 88. Joyce enjoyed reading, dancing and spending time with her family and friends. Joyce and Murray thoroughly enjoyed the time spent at their trailer at Carson's Campground in Sauble Beach. Beloved wife of Murray Shiell whom she married in 1952. Loving mother of Bob Murray (predeceased 1986), Dianne (Garry) Lucas, Linda (Dave) Moir, Vicki (Charlie) Graci. Special grandma of Mike (Katie), Pam, Chandelle (Jeremy), Krista, Giovanna, Angelo, and great-grandma of Jamie, Jessica, Tracey, Henry, Emett and great-great-grandma of Nathaniel. Fondly remembered by her brother Ivan Felker (Carol), sister Susie (Bill) Querengesser, sisters-in-law Marie (Ron) Fleet, Marlene Shiell and by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Bill and Elsie (Hamilton) Felker and sister Audrey Felkar. As per Joyce's wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held at Brenneman Funeral Home, Atwood on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Ruth Long officiating. Interment in Elma Centre Cemetery, Atwood. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to Atwood United Church or Palmerston and District Hospital Foundation appreciated by the family. www.brennemanfuneralhome.ca
