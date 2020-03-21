|
|
A Life Well Lived It is with heavy hearts that our family announces the sudden passing of Joyce Thorsen. Living independently at 96, and wishing to remain in her home, it seems fitting that Mom left us unexpectedly. Predeceased by her husband, Bob, of 65 years, she was the loving mother of Janet, Ken (Terry), Judy (Bill) and Frances (Bonnie); grandmother of Adam, Heather, Nikki, Tamarin and Craig; great-grandmother of Greg, Ben, Samantha, Jacob, Isaiah, Ethan and Mylie. Mom was born in the County of Carlisle and came to Vancouver Island as a young girl, settling in the Westholme area with her parents and siblings. After high school graduation, she moved to Victoria where she met Bob. They married in 1942, lived in Chemainus where Dad built them 'the shack', and later moved to Ontario where they lived for many years, they returned to the Island. They were together until Dad's passing in Victoria in 2007. Family and friends were important, and Mom was keenly interested in the stories about their lives. She also loved telling stories, watching BBC mysteries, doing cryptic crosswords, and playing scrabble. For years, because of our Dad's business, our parents travelled together to multiple continents often lasting 4-6 weeks only taking small carry-ons containing formal wear, business attire, and casual clothing. After all, Mom would say, "We're never in the same place for more than a night so you can re-wear the same evening clothing." Mom organized soirees and attended embassy dinners while on the go. A lover of learning, Mom took courses in Asian studies. Not one to sit still, she attended courses in Medical Secretarial Procedures and worked for the Coroner's Office in Ontario in the early '70s. Mom read voraciously and widely, and passed the love of reading to her children. A fabulous knitter, her sweaters were seen on television shows and were worn by news anchors. She knit everything from intricate patterns to wash cloths, because they were always 'useful'! Even family dogs received circular blankets for cold winter nights. Somehow she had time to attend the performances of the National Ballet of Canada and spend time at the cottage. At home, her baking tantalized; fairy cookies that melt in your mouth, rice krispy squares that they raved about on CBC, and her Nanaimo Bars were equally tasty, as was the Lemon Christmas Coffee Cake! Thankfully, she passed on how to make the perfect roast of beef and Yorkshire Puddings. She was also one of the razor-sharpest ironers around. Mom was truly appreciative of the time and consideration people paid her, whether meeting people on business trips or simply asking for help to find a particular item at the grocery store, she made an impression on everyone. Her sense of humour never failed her. She had doctors and nurses laughing with her keen wit while in hospital. Even knowing that her time was very short, she joked that she didn't want to go to "heaven" - heaven might be boring! As a family, we raise a vodka/tonic or a Manhattan to our much-loved Mom. We wish to thank the Victoria paramedics, and sincerely caring staff on the 8th floor of the Victoria's Royal Jubilee Hospital. In accordance with Mom's wishes, a formal service will not be held. Donations to The Heart & Stroke Foundation or the SPCA would be appreciated.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 21, 2020