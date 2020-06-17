Joyce YOST

Joyce had been praying for her pain to end and for her graduation to heaven. On Monday, June 15, 2020 her prayers were answered when Joyce Adeline Mary (Henry) Yost passed away at her home in Royal Terrace, Palmerston. She was three weeks short of her 92nd birthday. Predeceased by her husband Elmer, parents Viola and Hillard Henry, stepfather Lloyd Burns, and brothers Gerald Henry, and Harold Henry and his wife Alice. Joyce will be remembered fondly by her children Garry Yost of Port Hope, Laverne Yost of Clifford, Susan Wickert and her husband Chris of Bellevue, Alberta, and John Yost and his wife Lena of Waterloo. Cherished grandmother to Toby Weickert and Bridget Hartney of Calgary, Kye Weickert of Fernie, British Columbia, Trevor Yost and Rachel Dyers of Bowmanville, and Alexander Yost of Waterloo. She was honoured to have two precious great-grandchildren Sam and Julian Weickert. Joyce is also survived by her sister Shirley Jackson and her husband Allan of Moorefield, brother Keith Henry and his wife Joyce of Belleville, and sister-in-law Edith Henry of Clifford, and many nieces and nephews! Joyce was born to serve... her family, her church and her community of Clifford where she lived for most of her life. If you ever needed a volunteer you could count on Joyce. For many years she served her other family of children as a counselor at Midwestern Regional Children's Centre. Some of these children, now adults, still stay in touch with her. A private family service by invitation only will be held at the Hardy-Lee Funeral Home, Harriston, on Saturday, June 20th at 1:00 p.m., with public visitation from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website shortly after the service. Please consider a donation to the Clifford Community Church or Residents' Council of Royal Terrace. A special thank you to the staff at Royal Terrace, Palmerston, for the excellent care provided to Joyce since the Covid Crisis. These front-line care workers constantly show their compassion and passion, day in and day out. As Joyce would often say, "thanks a million." Now we remember and celebrate a life and journey that was a good one. We hope you have learned how to dance dad because mom is ready. Get those dancing shoes on! Online condolences at www.hardyleefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 17, 2020.