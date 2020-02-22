Home

Judith Ann May 29 1947 - February 19 2020 (Schmitt) Farwell

Judith Ann May 29 1947 - February 19 2020 (Schmitt) Farwell Obituary
Surrounded by the people who loved her, Judy started the next chapter of her story. "You are my sunshine, my only sunshine. You make me happy when skies are grey. You'll never know dear how much I love you. Please don't take my sunshine away". Loving mother to Jeremy "Bubba". Sister to Douglas (Edee) Schmitt. Aunt to Geoff (Jennifer) Schmitt, Jane (Geoff) Atkinson and Tim (Kamila) Schmitt. Great-aunt to Kate and Keira Atkinson and Damien and Trinity Schmitt. Predeceased by her parents Walter and Delores (Schnarr) Schmitt. Judy was a long-time employee of J.M. Schneider's where she retired after working there for 44 years. She was also an active volunteer at Sunnyside Home for many years. She thoroughly enjoyed bingo and pub night and her caring spirit shone through for many people. Her gentle nature will truly be missed. Family and friends are invited to Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre (1001 Ottawa St. S.) on Monday, February 24 from 2-4 and 7-9. A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, February 25 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel. Memorial Donations may be made to Sunnyside Home or the Cystic Fibrosis Canada. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 22, 2020
