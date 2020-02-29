Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith ROBERTSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Ann ROBERTSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Ann ROBERTSON Obituary
On Monday, February 24, 2020 in her 80th year, Judith Ann Robertson (nee Hay) passed away peacefully in her sleep with her family at her side. She leaves behind her loving husband of 57 years Bill Robertson, her two children Craig Robertson (Nancy) and Nathalie Robertson-Makuch (Mark), and four grandchildren Jacob (Ava), Connor (Kate), Cecilia and Ian. She is also survived by her Sister Brenda (Dave). As per her wishes, Private Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held in late March or April. Check the funeral home website for details as dates, time and location are confirmed. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Heart and Stroke Foundation or the on behalf of Judith. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -