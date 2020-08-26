Van Ooteghem, Judith Cecilia Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the love of her family on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the age of 67. Beloved wife of Jerry for 41 years. Loving mother of Kyla Buchholtz (Patrick), Kevin (Emily), Tyler and Craig. Adored Nana to Nolan, Avery and Liv Buchholtz and Joseph and Edie Van Ooteghem. Dearly loved sister of Jim Miller (Bev), Mary Lajoie (Guy), Joan McDougall (Bob), Jon Miller, Maureen Kilbride (Paul) and Gerry Miller. She is fondly remembered by her mother-in-law Mary Van Ooteghem and her many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends. Judy retired as a Special Education Teacher with the Waterloo Catholic District School Board in 2016 after a lengthy career as a dedicated, committed and compassionate educator. Her passion was working with students most in need and ensuring every child knew their worth and potential. Her happiest times were spent with her family. She adored spoiling her grandkids with her time and love, decorating her beloved cottage in Port Franks, and cooking a big Sunday dinner for the whole family. Judy's family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, August 27, from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener 519-749-8467. If you plan to attend the visitation please register on the funeral home web site and wear a mask. The Funeral Mass will take place at 10:30 am on Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Francis R.C. Church, 49 Blueridge Avenue, Kitchener. Please register for the Funeral Mass on the funeral home web site as seating is limited to 100. You are also welcome to join the family via livestream at https://www.henrywalser.¬com/live-streaming
As an expression of sympathy, donations to Nutrition for Learning or the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Special thanks to all who provided care and comfort to Judy throughout her illness especially Dr. Welch and Dr. Lock at the London Regional Cancer Program, Dr. Al-Battran and the caring staff at the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre, and the Palliative Care Team at the WW LHIN. Vist www.henrywalser.com
for Judy's memorial and to RSVP.