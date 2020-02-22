Home

Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
322 East Ave.
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
322 East Ave.
Judith Irene Hebner

Judith Irene Hebner Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Innisfree House on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in her 60th year. Beloved daughter of Joy Elizabeth "Betty" Hebner (nee Neeb) and the late Earl Hebner (2016). Loving sister of Timothy (Anne Marie), Patti and Brian (Brenda). Dear aunt of Holly (Eric), Daniel (Stephanie), Kendell (Montana), Jacob, Erin (Mark) and Nickolas (Danielle). Judy's family will receive relatives and friends from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Visitation will continue at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 322 East Ave., from 10-10:45 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, with the Funeral Service to follow at 11 a.m. Reception to follow in the church hall. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Holy Cross Lutheran Church - Sunday School Program, Innisfree House or The War Amps would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Judy's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 22, 2020
