It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our dear Judy on September 1, 2020 at Palmerston District Hospital at the age of 70. Loving mother of Kevin (Brianna) and Jennifer (Scott Koebel). Cherished Gran of Brevin, Tanner and Kearan. Dear sister of Barb (John) Strub, Dave (Ellen) Krafchick and Peter (Janice) Krafchick and her extended family. Despite the health struggles that Judy encountered throughout her life, she always had an optimistic outlook and wouldn't hesitate to share her knowledge about the world's events. Judy had a deep relationship with her Catholic faith which included numerous visits from parishioners to share in prayer and stories of her life stemming from her days of teaching Catechism classes to young children. She impacted anyone she came in contact with, whether it was out for medical appointments, lunches/dinners, card games and gloating in the fact she would win against her siblings. Judy had a special love for the Royal Family, Christmas, family gatherings, trips to cottages and phone calls to friends and if you were lucky enough to receive the novel size text messages. To know Judy is to know that what brought her through the tough times was to see and hear the voices of her famous triplet grandchildren. She will be missed by many but forgotten by none. Judy's family will receive relatives and friends from 5-8pm on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi RC Church, 49 Blueridge Ave., Kitchener. Interment at Woodland Cemetery. Guests are required to RSVP to attend Judy's visitation and service and face masks are mandatory. For those unable to attend, Judy's service may be viewed via livestream at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
Over the years Judy received a lot of compassion and attention from numerous health care professionals that we would also like to acknowledge. A special thank you to Dr. Philip Deacon, Dr. Murray Urowitz and the staff at Winston Park (Schlegel Villages) Retirement Home for the care and kindness shown to Judy and her family. Donations to Lupus Ontario or Palmerston District Hospital would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Judy's memorial and to RSVP.