Judith "Judy" West

Judith "Judy" West Obituary
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Trinity Village Care Centre at the age of 83. Loving mother of Jennifer Neville (Gary), James West (Helena), Sharon Scott (Larry) and Andrew West (Caroline). Cherished Gramma of Stephanie, Kathleen, Shannon, Brody (Marissa), Braeden, Andrew, Candice, Carly, Brendan and Megan. Dear sister of Margaret McCain (the late Wallace), George Norrie and Roderick Norrie (Eleanor). Adored by many special nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her siblings; Pauline Angus, James Norrie (Margaret), Virginia Jacobsen (Raymond) and Harry Norrie (Margaret). Judy's family will receive relatives and friends from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Visitation will continue from 12:30 p.m. - 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020, followed by a memorial service at 1:30 p.m. Reception to follow. Cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to SickKids Foundation, Trinity Village Care Centre (Kitchener) or the Alzheimer Society of Waterloo Wellington would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Trinity Village Care Centre for their exceptional care and support. Judy was born in Noranda, Quebec and spent her childhood in Amos, Quebec and Truro, Nova Scotia. She graduated in nursing from the University of Toronto in 1958. Judy was a talented artist and she passed on her love of both art and music to her children. She was a beautiful, vibrant, loving woman who will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Judy's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 28, 2020
