Passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Cambridge Memorial Hospital at the age of 77. Beloved wife of Greg for 56 years. Loving mother of Jeff (Beth), Jennifer (Brad) and Jim (Tabitha Lollar). Cherished grandma to Michael, Emily, Adam, Benjamin, Mitchell and Graeme. Dear sister of Arlene Soehner and sister-in-law of Elaine Haffner. Predeceased by her parents, George and Eileen Hummel, brother Dennis Hummel, parents-in-law, Frederick and Edna David and brothers-in-law, Don Soehner and Robert Haffner. Judy lived for the joy of her family and committed herself to the happiness of all those she loved. She travelled throughout the world in the company of her husband, Greg, in their RV. A special moment they shared occurred when they celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary at the southernmost tip of Tierra Del Fuego. In their retirement, she and Greg enjoyed their winters with their friends at Silver Lakes RV and Golf Resort in Naples, Florida. She was a devoted grandmother who cherished her grandchildren. Her pies, waffles and ginger snaps were family favourites. She will be greatly missed. Special thanks to Dr. Cape and the nursing staff in the ICU at Cambridge Memorial Hospital for their kindness. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Private cremation has taken place and a memorial mass will be held at St. Gregory's Catholic Church in Cambridge at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Judy's memorial.