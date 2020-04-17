|
Dorscht, Judy (nee Mackay): On April 14, Judy Dorscht passed peacefully and with great anticipation into the presence of her Heavenly Father. Sweetheart and cherished wife of Doug Dorscht for forty six years, prior to his homegoing in December 2009. Each one completed the other. Mom loved her children with her whole heart. Her faithful prayers and selfless nurturing represent only the beginning of her legacy to each one - Dawn and (John), Keith and (Nancy) and Susan. Eight grandchildren were the lights of Gramma's life. She was deeply loved and will be dearly missed by Eric, Maggie Joy, Havilah, Glori, Natalie, Aliza, Mollie and Jackson. Each grandchild has unique and precious memories of Gramma that they will remember their entire life. Judy was dearly loved by her sister, Carolyn Marks. Nieces and nephews, their spouses, and her cousins completed the circle of love in Judy's immediate family. Judy's personal journey of faith with Jesus began and was nurtured at Grandview Baptist Church, where she joyfully served for many years beside precious friends and families. Judy returned to school as an adult learner to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse. She practiced her God-given nursing skills with passion and excellence at St. Mary's General Hospital, from 1992 until her third retirement in 2016. Judy dearly loved her St. Mary's family. She was honoured to work with such compassionate, knowledgeable and professional caregivers. Susan and Dawn will always be grateful for the exceptional care and outpouring of love Mom recently received from her St. Mary's family. Following retirement, Judy volunteered at Innisfree House as a palliative caregiver. Lake Huron was a lifelong, favourite spot for Judy. She loved to bake for family and friends! Judy loved simple joys and was consistently grateful for God's good gifts in her life. But I am always with You. You hold me by my right hand. You give me wise advice to guide me. And when I die, You will take me away into the glory of Heaven. My body and my heart may grow weak. God, you give strength to my heart. You are everything I ever need. Psalm 73:23,24,26 A private family committal service will be held at Memory Gardens cemetery with Pastor Donald Fitchett officiating. Once restrictions are lifted, our family looks forward to a service of celebration and thanks for Judy's life. A reception will follow. As expressions of sympathy donations to St. Mary's General Hospital would be appreciated. (cards are available through the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Judy's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 17, 2020