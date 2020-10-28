1/1
Julia Balanoff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Balanoff, Julia 1918-2020 Passed on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Village at University Gates, recently of Puslinch, at the age of 102 and a half. Beloved wife of the late Vlad (2011). Loving mother of Georgina Flannery (Raymond) of Newton, MA and Don Jr. (Connie) of Waterloo, ON. Dear sister of Tina (predeceased) and many loved nieces and nephews. Julia was born during the spanish flu and prohibition years in Winnipeg. As a young woman she bravely moved to Toronto to sew soldiers' uniforms during WWII. While at a party in Hamilton she was swept off her feet by her handsome sailor Vlad from Saskatchewan. They married in October 1944 but waited for the war to end before they could rejoin and build their home in Toronto. Julia was both a devoted homemaker and the tobacco counter manager for Simpson's Company at the newly opened Yorkville Shopping Centre. They finally retired to a rural property in Puslinch to a house their son had built. Julia was a gracious, kind and thoughtful wife, mother and friend to all she encountered. She loved to laugh and was always open and happy to try 'something new'. If you wish, send condolences or share a story at www.henrywalser.com or donations in sympathy to University Gates - the Wilfred Schlegel Hope Fund or Nature Conservancy Canada. A celebration of Julia's life will take place at a future date - Covid dependent. Please RSVP with contact info, to Henry Walser Funeral Home via phone (519) 749-8467 or internet, by December 2020.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved