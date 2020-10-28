Julia Balanoff

Balanoff, Julia 1918-2020 Passed on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Village at University Gates, recently of Puslinch, at the age of 102 and a half. Beloved wife of the late Vlad (2011). Loving mother of Georgina Flannery (Raymond) of Newton, MA and Don Jr. (Connie) of Waterloo, ON. Dear sister of Tina (predeceased) and many loved nieces and nephews. Julia was born during the spanish flu and prohibition years in Winnipeg. As a young woman she bravely moved to Toronto to sew soldiers' uniforms during WWII. While at a party in Hamilton she was swept off her feet by her handsome sailor Vlad from Saskatchewan. They married in October 1944 but waited for the war to end before they could rejoin and build their home in Toronto. Julia was both a devoted homemaker and the tobacco counter manager for Simpson's Company at the newly opened Yorkville Shopping Centre. They finally retired to a rural property in Puslinch to a house their son had built. Julia was a gracious, kind and thoughtful wife, mother and friend to all she encountered. She loved to laugh and was always open and happy to try 'something new'. If you wish, send condolences or share a story at www.henrywalser.com
or donations in sympathy to University Gates - the Wilfred Schlegel Hope Fund or Nature Conservancy Canada. A celebration of Julia's life will take place at a future date - Covid dependent. Please RSVP with contact info, to Henry Walser Funeral Home via phone (519) 749-8467 or internet, by December 2020.