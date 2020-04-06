|
|
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the love of family on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the age of 46. Beloved wife of Tom Perrin for over 14 years. Devoted mother of Benjamin and Elliott Perrin. Loving daughter of Donald and Myrna Hendry. Dear sister of Geoffrey Hendry (Colleen Renihan) and Lesley Hendry. Loving aunt to Ronan and Finton, Isaac and Madeleine. Julia's professional life culminated in her role as head of archives and special collections at Wilfrid Laurier University. Earlier, she served as assistant special collections librarian at the University of Illinois at Chicago, with special attention to the records of Hull-House and the Chicago Urban League. Indeed, she co-authored a book, Images of Hull-House, a history of that storied Chicago settlement house, which was published in 2004. Julia grew up in Mississauga and received her undergraduate degree at Queen's University in Kingston. Master's degrees in Library and Information Science (Western University) and History (UIC) followed. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home on Monday April 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. Julila's extended family and friends may view the service via livestream at the following link: https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation, or The Nightingale Centre for Grieving Children, Youth and Families would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Messages of condolence to Julia's family may be sent to [email protected] Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Julia's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 6, 2020