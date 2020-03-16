Home

Coutts Funeral Home & Cremation Centre
96 St Andrews Street
Cambridge, ON N1S1M8
(519) 621-1650
Passed away peacefully at Cambridge Memorial Hospital, Cambridge on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the age of 77. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Terry Gallagher (2016). Loving mother of Shawn of Cambridge, Dwayne (Sepideh) living in Asia, and Terri-Lynn Jansen (Tim) of Cambridge. Also survived by her grandsons Nathan Jansen and Darian Gallagher and many other family and friends. Julie was born in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia and has lived in Cambridge since 1974. She only retired from nursing a few years ago because she loved working. The family will receive friends at Coutts Funeral Home, 96 St. Andrews Street, Cambridge on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. followed by a service in the chapel at 7 p.m. Cremation to follow. Friends and family are invited to sign Julie's book of condolences at www.couttsfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 16, 2020
