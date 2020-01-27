Home

Julie Wutzke

Julie Wutzke Obituary
Passed away on Saturday January 25, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital at the age of 74. Beloved wife of the late Manfred Wutzke (2019). Cherished Mother of Jason Wutzke, Paul Wutzke, Michael Wutzke, Shawn Burnett, Gerald Burnett and the late Gwen Burnett. Loving Nanny of Ashley, Andy, Billy, Erika, Ollie and Gabe. She will be lovingly remembered by her siblings Connie, Sharon, Christine, Angela and Heidi. Predeceased by her brothers Terry (1972) and Jon (2015). Private Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Julie's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 27, 2020
