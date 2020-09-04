June 18, 1936 - August 31, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother June, who is survived by her sister Ruth Orr, her children Christine (Craig), Michelle (Stephen), Lawrence (Mei) and her granddaughter Jessica. June was adventurous, always ready for a new experience whether it was to pile the kids in the car for a day trip or move to another country; loved nature, always ready to pause to take in even the smallest wonders or rescue an animal in need and there were many; was a lifelong learner, always taking courses, even along with her kids, achieving the best marks in the family; a gentle, kind, and open spirit, always seeing the good in others and quietly perplexed when others did not. June embraced her role as a mother, developing a close relationship with each of us, which she maintained throughout her life. She instilled in us the importance of working hard to achieve our goals, appreciating the natural world, and looking out for one another. Above all, June was an artist. Although June lived with Parkinson's for many years, and her body prevented her from doing basic daily tasks, June could often be found in the early morning hours sketching an idea, touching up already finished paintings, or beginning a new watercolour landscape. Her journey as an artist began as a student at the Ontario College of Art. As June's life took her to Europe, the south-western United States, and across Canada, she was inspired by the varied landscapes in which she found herself whether the rolling hills of Italy, Monument Valley in Arizona or the beautiful Rocky Mountains of Canada. Over the years, she displayed her work in various venues and participated in numerous art shows. June lives on through her beautiful art which now surrounds us. A special thank you to Susan and Nancy who cared for June over many years. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Donations may be made to Parkinson Canada as expressions of sympathy and condolences made at www.tlittlefuneralhome.com
