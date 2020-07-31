Passed away peacefully on July 29, 2020 at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener, Ontario at the age of 92. June was born in 1928 in Trowbridge Ontario, living most of her life in Mitchell and moving to Kitchener in 1944. Beloved wife of the late Jack Germann (1991). Dear mother to Kathy Durst (Gary), Kristine Gibson (Ross), the late John Germann in 2015 (Ruth), Sharon Karai (John), Andrew Germann (Heather) and Kelly Macpherson (Stewart). Loving grandma "G" to Corey Durst (Kelly), Emily Durst (Shane), Ross Gibson (Rachelle), Jennifer Finger (Greg), Ella Thorsmatz (Martin), Joey Karai (Olivia), Meagan Karai, the late Michael Joseph Karai (1992), Jordan Germann, Madison Germann, Caleb Macpherson and Liam Macpherson. Treasured "G.G." to Spencer Durst, Simon Durst, Kaiuss Thorsmatz and Maxwell Everest. Survived by sister-in-law Lynne Rosslignoli (Ed), sister Barbara McLean (Andrew), brother Tom Morey (Joyce). Predeceased by her parents Roy and Evelyn Morey, her sisters Betty (Sam), Joyce (Jim), Pat (Bruce), brother Bob (Audrey) and brother Ken (Mary). For 30 years June was a valued employee of Sears Canada. In retirement, she enjoyed travelling, participating and volunteering in the seniors programs at the Adult Recreation Center in Waterloo. She enjoyed all things crafty - especially her ceramics. Throughout her life she remained active playing basketball in her younger years, curling, seniors slow pitch and later in life bocce ball. No one could beat her in lawn darts - even at 92. In 2007 she took up residence at Luther Village in Waterloo where she made many new friends and loved sitting on her front porch chatting with all who passed by. The family is grateful to Ray, Marie, Sylvia, Frieda, Otto, Velma, Frank, and Eileen for their friendship and support, making sure Mom was able to participate in all the activities she enjoyed. June treasured every minute of her play time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved her babies and her role as "G.G." Above all June loved family get-togethers with great food and drink. Due to current social distancing restrictions a private family service will be held at Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, Ontario 519-749-8467 with a private interment at Mount Hope Cemetery in Kitchener. In lieu of flowers, donations to Innisfree House would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for June's memorial.