Passed away at peopleCare AR Goudie LTC on Friday May 1, 2020, in her 87th year. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Preiss for 66 years. Loving mother of Susan Brubacher (Douglas) and Martha Sherry Kibbler ( Paul). Cherished grandmother of Ryan Brubacher (Lauren), Russell Kibbler ( Lisa) and Laura MacPherson ( Ben) and great grandmother to Kyra, Hunter, Gage, Logan, Olivia and Sawyer. Also survived by her brother Gerard Dietrich ( Jean). Arrangements entrusted to the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S, Waterloo www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 2, 2020.