June Margaret PREISS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at peopleCare AR Goudie LTC on Friday May 1, 2020, in her 87th year. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Preiss for 66 years. Loving mother of Susan Brubacher (Douglas) and Martha Sherry Kibbler ( Paul). Cherished grandmother of Ryan Brubacher (Lauren), Russell Kibbler ( Lisa) and Laura MacPherson ( Ben) and great grandmother to Kyra, Hunter, Gage, Logan, Olivia and Sawyer. Also survived by her brother Gerard Dietrich ( Jean). Arrangements entrusted to the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S, Waterloo www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved