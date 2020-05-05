Preiss, June Margaret (nee Dietrich) It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of June on Friday, May 1, 2020 who resided at peopleCare AR Goudie LTC in her 87th year. She was the beloved wife of the late Alfred Preiss, for 66 years. Loving mother of Susan Brubacher (Douglas) and Martha Sherry Kibbler (Paul). Cherished granny of Ryan Brubacher (Lauren), Russell Kibbler (Lisa) and Laura MacPherson (Ben) and great granny to Kyra, Hunter, Gage, Logan, Olivia and Sawyer. Also remembered by her brother Gerard Dietrich (Jean). June was predeceased by her parents Wilfred and Emma Dietrich and her older brother Robert. June was born in the parlour of the family farm outside of Teeswater, Ontario on June 27, 1933. June loved farm life and thrived in the comfort and security there. She was painfully shy as a youngster, recalling a time when the shoe salesmen had to come out of the store to measure her feet as she just couldn't go into the store. Riding on the backs of the pigs and being thrown off into the manure pile, choosing a chicken for company dinners, the one room school house in Ambelside and riding King, her horse, were a just a few of the stories she would fondly recall. She was the very first girl to join the Calf Club in Teeswater. Living away from home started at a young age. She boarded in Teeswater for grade nine and was sent to Kitchener for grade ten, earning her keep as a mother's helper. She continued to board with the same family while pursuing her education at Wells Academy. Typing, short hand and office work were skills learned and developed. Her love of music and dancing took her and her friends to the Bridgeport Casino where she met the love of her life, Alfred Preiss. June and Alfred married in 1951 despite family and church disapproval. The early years were very lean especially after the arrival of their daughters in 1953 and 54. June always worked outside the home to help make ends meet and was a long time employee of Onward Manufacturing/Euroclean. Moving into their home on Patricia Avenue, Kitchener in 1957 was a new start after the family's brief move to the USA. Times were tough with many layoffs during that period. Family life changed when Dad's new employer required him to live in Penetanguishene at the chauffeur's cottage for the summer months. Every Friday night, Mom packed the car and headed north with the girls, making her a proficient highway driver out of necessity and building her confidence. Family and friends were a big part of her life. Mom ensured that the widowed senior family members were included in the family drives. Entertaining with limited resources was done with ease and there was always enough to go around. She was often teased that she could feed a threshing crew at a moment's notice. "Have some more" was often heard. June was known for her baking and pies were her specialty. Over the years, many people and places of business were recipients of those pies. Card games with music in the background united friends and relatives around the table with a slice of pie before heading home. Gardening was her passion and relaxation. You could find June with a big smile, dirt-stained hands and knees and a look of accomplishment, as her gardens were immaculate. When Alfred started doing commercial laundry repair in the evenings, Mom became his sidekick. She was responsible to fetch parts from the car, find the next tool that he needed and hold the light. These repairs would last late into the evenings. She also completed the important task of invoicing and so much more. June always rose to new work challenges with determination. Becoming a granny was something June enjoyed. Granny's attic and basement were places of discovery for our kids. Their contents were often changing with granny's roadside finds and the treasures stored there. The innocence and silliness of childhood activities always delighted her. As circumstances changed, June and Alfred discovered the joy of travel. Numerous cruises and road trips became common occurrences. Cottage life in Tobermory gave her another source of gardening opportunities. With time, life slowed down and the Patricia Avenue home became her sanctuary. Frequent daily walks with Daisy, her dog, allowed June to reconnect with the neighbourhood, becoming a surrogate mother to some. June eagerly listened to others and made them feel valued and important. She was a simple woman who treasured her friendships and family. She always had time to chat and took great interest in others' lives. The family expresses our gratitude to the many people who helped June maintain her independence at home: Dr L. McLaughlin for making house calls, Jan B. for dropping in regularly, Highland Place community outreach programs, amazing neighbours, family and close friends, and the Sunnyside Alzheimer Day Program. It was a very difficult time for June when health issues made it impossible to continue to live independently. June made the move to peopleCare AR Goudie in October, 2018. The family expresses our gratitude to Dr. Jagus and the dedicated caring staff that engaged her in activities, nurtured her through her health challenges and became her extended family. Mom was treated with kindness and respect. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St Mary's General Hospital Foundation or the Alzheimer Society of Waterloo Wellington would be appreciated and messages of condolence for the family may be arranged online through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo, www.erbgood.com or by calling 519-745-8445. Enjoy and share what you have, love and be loved and play in the dirt.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 5, 2020.