1/1
June RICHARDSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at the Louise Marshall Hospital, Mount Forest, on Friday, August 21st, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Harvey Shaver, Robert Richardson and Delmar Copeland. Loving mother of Helen Jane St. Amant (Ron) of Penetanguishene, and Jim Richardson (Diana) of London. Cherished grandmother of Matthew St. Amant (Diana) of Barrie, Geoffrey St. Amant (Jenny) of Victoria, B.C., Samantha Richardson of London, Julie Richardson (Doug) of London, and Katherine Richardson (Nathan) of London and great-grandmother of Emerson St. Amant, Dillon St. Amant, and Harrison St. Amant. Survived by her many precious nieces, nephews and their families and also by Harvey's loving family. Predeceased by her siblings: Wilmott Chipchase (Mary), Ross Chipchase (Betty), Glenn Chipchase (Viola), Andrew Chipchase (Bernice), Jean Chipchase, and Bernice Brockwell (Harvey). A private family service will be held with interment at Grand Valley Union Cemetery. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of June are asked to consider Cancer Patient Services or the Louise Marshall Hospital Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to the England Funeral Home, Mount Forest.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved