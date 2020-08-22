June RICHARDSON

Peacefully at the Louise Marshall Hospital, Mount Forest, on Friday, August 21st, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Harvey Shaver, Robert Richardson and Delmar Copeland. Loving mother of Helen Jane St. Amant (Ron) of Penetanguishene, and Jim Richardson (Diana) of London. Cherished grandmother of Matthew St. Amant (Diana) of Barrie, Geoffrey St. Amant (Jenny) of Victoria, B.C., Samantha Richardson of London, Julie Richardson (Doug) of London, and Katherine Richardson (Nathan) of London and great-grandmother of Emerson St. Amant, Dillon St. Amant, and Harrison St. Amant. Survived by her many precious nieces, nephews and their families and also by Harvey's loving family. Predeceased by her siblings: Wilmott Chipchase (Mary), Ross Chipchase (Betty), Glenn Chipchase (Viola), Andrew Chipchase (Bernice), Jean Chipchase, and Bernice Brockwell (Harvey). A private family service will be held with interment at Grand Valley Union Cemetery. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of June are asked to consider Cancer Patient Services or the Louise Marshall Hospital Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to the England Funeral Home, Mount Forest.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store