Jurgen passed away peacefully with family by his side after a long, six year battle with brain cancer. Jurgen leaves behind his Soul Mate, Joanne McManus and amazing daughters Ellen, Elise and Alix. He is survived by his dearest brother and only sibling Gunter Emmrich. He was so fortunate to have had two wonderful sons-in-law, Blair and Anthony and was forever grateful to have enjoyed time with his grandchildren Sophie, Amelia, and Samantha. Jurgen was always a big presence in the lives of his family and friends and anyone he met along the way. He loved playing drums and traveling with the Waterloo Regional Police Band where lifelong friends were created. He also had a passion for motorcycles and riding his Harley with the boys in all kinds of weather and anytime. He ran the Mattamy Poker Run for years and raised substantial contributions to many deserving charities. Jurgen was a respected Senior builder with Mattamy homes for many years and was very proud of his building team. He looked forward to retirement, but he really missed the guys. May the sunrise in front of you the rain fall behind you and the wind follow you May the angels guard your way for they know the road ahead Ride in Peace My Love. "BooBoo" Cremation has already taken place and a celebration of life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 50, (524 Belmont Ave W, Kitchener), on Sunday, March 15, 2020, details to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Royal Canadian Legion - Branch 551 in Waterdown, Ontario or the Royal Canadian Legion - Branch 50, in Kitchener, Ontario. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Jurgen's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 25, 2020