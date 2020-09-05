Justin was born in Toronto on July 31, 1992. He is the beloved son of Jennifer Alexander and Robert Fairman, the cherished grandson of Rosalie Alexander and the late Christine Fairman and part of a large family including many aunts, uncles and cousins. A resident of Cambridge, Ontario, his passing on August 27 was quite sudden and unexpected. This leaves his many dreams and aspirations sadly unfulfilled. He will be fondly remembered by all who knew him. A funeral service will take place on Monday September 7, 2020 at Henry Walser Funeral Home 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener (519-749-8467) at 11:00 a.m. with interment to follow at Woodland Cemetery. Guests who have not received an invitation from the family must RSVP to attend the service. Masks are mandatory. Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Justin's memorial.