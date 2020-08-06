1/1
Jutta "Judy" HANKE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jutta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital on Sunday, August 2, 2020 in her 90th year. She was born in Hartmannsdorf, Germany on September 9, 1930 to Karl and Johanna Auggenthaler. She was a member of the Schwaben Club & the Past President of their Ladies Group. Beloved wife of the late Dieter Hanke (2015). Loving mother of Kirk (Tracey) Hanke. Proud and cherished Oma of Erika Hanke, and special Oma to Angele (aka Angie) and Andre Killingbeck. Dear Sister of Hannelore Funk (Wolfgang) , Horst (Corolla) and by sister-in-law of Christa Hanke. Predeceased by brother Gunther (Wally) and by brother-in-law Herman Hanke. A special thank you to the 7th Floor Staff at St. Mary's Hospital; the Palliative Care Team with Care Partners; the kind PSW's at Paramed and especially to Dr. Yew and Dr. Sambrook for their care and home visits. Cremation has taken place. A Private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the K-W Alzheimer's Society as expressions of sympathy. Messages and condolences may be left for the family at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.772.1237.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved