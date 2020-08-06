Passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital on Sunday, August 2, 2020 in her 90th year. She was born in Hartmannsdorf, Germany on September 9, 1930 to Karl and Johanna Auggenthaler. She was a member of the Schwaben Club & the Past President of their Ladies Group. Beloved wife of the late Dieter Hanke (2015). Loving mother of Kirk (Tracey) Hanke. Proud and cherished Oma of Erika Hanke, and special Oma to Angele (aka Angie) and Andre Killingbeck. Dear Sister of Hannelore Funk (Wolfgang) , Horst (Corolla) and by sister-in-law of Christa Hanke. Predeceased by brother Gunther (Wally) and by brother-in-law Herman Hanke. A special thank you to the 7th Floor Staff at St. Mary's Hospital; the Palliative Care Team with Care Partners; the kind PSW's at Paramed and especially to Dr. Yew and Dr. Sambrook for their care and home visits. Cremation has taken place. A Private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the K-W Alzheimer's Society as expressions of sympathy. Messages and condolences may be left for the family at www.tricitycremations.com
