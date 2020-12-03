Passed away peacefully at Lanark Heights Long Term Care Home on Friday November 27th, 2020, shortly after celebrating his 95th birthday. Predeceased by his wife Irma of 63 years. Loving father to Sonia (Nick), and Zenia (Dave). Fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Alexandra, Christopher, and Sierra. Stan was a proud veteran of WW II and served in the Polish Navy out of England from 1944-1947. He was an active member of The Royal Canadian Legion Polish Veterans Br. 412. He lived life to its fullest through his love of the outdoors, involvement in sports, passion for bridge, love of languages, music, photography and his world-wide travels. Family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff of Lanark Heights Long Term Care for the loving care provided to Stan. Honouring Stan's wishes cremation has taken place and a virtual celebration of life is being planned. Condolences for the family and donations to the K-W Poppy Fund of the Royal Canadian Legion may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.grahamgiddyfh.com
.