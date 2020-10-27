Kalyani GUHA ROY

Passed away at St. Mary's Hospital on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the age of 86. Wife of the late Anil Chandra Guha Roy (1985). Mother of Osia Kamle, Prussia Mathur, Julia (Gul) Ahmad and Supradeep (Ayana) Guha Roy. Our dear sweet and loving grandmother will be missed by Anuradha, Pooja, Rajiv, Abhishek, Priyanka, Yuvraj, Frozan, Sameer, and Titiksha and her great grandchildren. Kalyani's family will receive relatives and friends at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467 on Thursday, October, 29, 2020 from 10:30am until the funeral service in the funeral home chapel at 11:30am. Cremation to follow. Please RSVP should you wish to attend her funeral. Masks are required while in the funeral home. Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Kalyani's memorial and to RSVP for the service.