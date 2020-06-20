Kara LAPPAGE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital Freeport Campus on June 12, 2020 in her 84th year. Cherished wife of David for 64 amazing years. Loving mother of Debra (Brad), the late Mark (Tammy) and Brent (Joanne). She is dearly missed by her grandchildren Jackie (John), Nick, Kyle, Kevin, Lori, Allison and Andrea as well as her great-grandchildren Brooke-Lynn, Kaeden, Mariah and Blake. She is also survived by her sisters Linda (Chuck) and Diane, as well as her many nieces and nephews. Kara is predeceased by her parents Walter and Eileen Kienzle, her sister Ivy, her brother John and her son Mark. A private interment will be held at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Conestogo, ON at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at both Grand River Hospital campuses for taking such great care of Kara. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Kara's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved