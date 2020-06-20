Kara LAPPAGE

Passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital Freeport Campus on June 12, 2020 in her 84th year. Cherished wife of David for 64 amazing years. Loving mother of Debra (Brad), the late Mark (Tammy) and Brent (Joanne). She is dearly missed by her grandchildren Jackie (John), Nick, Kyle, Kevin, Lori, Allison and Andrea as well as her great-grandchildren Brooke-Lynn, Kaeden, Mariah and Blake. She is also survived by her sisters Linda (Chuck) and Diane, as well as her many nieces and nephews. Kara is predeceased by her parents Walter and Eileen Kienzle, her sister Ivy, her brother John and her son Mark. A private interment will be held at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Conestogo, ON at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at both Grand River Hospital campuses for taking such great care of Kara. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Kara's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 20, 2020.