Karen Dinsmore

Sadly her family announces that Karen Theresa Dinsmore (nee Schmitt) passed away peacefully at home Thursday, July 9, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a long but beautifully courageous battle with Cancer. In every other way possible this was a battle she won - by how she lived and the way she chose to embrace every day with both positivity and boundless courage. Forever to be missed by the loves of her life - her best friend and husband of 25 years Warren, her most cherished son Sam and her daughter and kindred spirit Isabel and not to be forgotten, her furry little boy - Charlie. Devastated by her loss is her mother Josephine (Mena) Schmitt, predeceased by her father Michael. In keeping with her wishes she will be cremated and a memorial will be for her immediate family. Arrangements for a full Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date when circumstances allow us to properly celebrate a beautiful life. Please visit www.henrywalser.com for her full obituary.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
