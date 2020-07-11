Karen Dinsmore

Sadly her family announces that Karen Theresa Dinsmore (nee Schmitt) passed away peacefully at home Thursday, July 9, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a long but beautifully courageous battle with Cancer. In every other way possible this was a battle she won - by how she lived and the way she chose to embrace every day with both positivity and boundless courage. Forever to be missed by the loves of her life - her best friend and husband of 25 years Warren, her most cherished son Sam and her daughter and kindred spirit Isabel and not to be forgotten, her furry little boy - Charlie. Devastated by her loss is her mother Josephine (Mena) Schmitt, predeceased by her father Michael. In keeping with her wishes she will be cremated and a memorial will be for her immediate family. Arrangements for a full Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date when circumstances allow us to properly celebrate a beautiful life. Please visit www.henrywalser.com
for her full obituary.