There's another star in the sky as the retired teachers of Bluevale Collegiate Institute would say. Karen passed away at home on the farm Monday, August 10, 2020. She was in her 70th year and they were big full years. Karen was never one to shy away from work. She had a resilience to push through and get the work done. Her can-do approach developed after she tragically lost her father, Harry Snyder, to a farming accident when she was seven. After the passing of Harry, Karen's mother, Dorothy Snyder (nee Kipfer), managed the day to day operations of the dairy farm that was on Fischer-Hallman Road. Before Harry's death Dorothy "didn't believe a woman could operate a farm." She proved that myth wrong. Dorothy successfully grew the dairy and converted the herd from Shorthorns to Holstein cattle while she raised her children, Terry, Karen and Stewart. When the city of Waterloo grew and needed space the cattle moved to the outskirts of Waterloo. The Snyder legacy of farming in the Waterloo Region spans 150 years. Karen met the love of her life, Jack McDougall, while attending a Junior Farmers dance. They eloped and planted roots on a farm in Arthur. Although they settled in Arthur, Karen continued to commute to Waterloo for work. She was a teacher and guidance counsellor for 31 years with the WRDSB. She spent much of her teaching career at BCI in the counselling department. She fondly looked after all her students and each one mattered to her. We remember stuffing up to 400 envelopes at Christmas time as she handmade a card for each of her students. Karen also provided guidance for many figure skaters that passed through Rink in the Park. She keenly watched them on TV never wanting to miss an event. Often times while running errands or having dinner in Waterloo, Karen would cross paths with students and was keenly interested in how they were doing. Karen's teaching and lessons didn't end in the classroom. Karen and Jack had a daughter, Melanie, and a son, Davin. The family farmed up to 400 acres in the Arthur area. Jack and Karen made sure to teach their children hard work, compassion and gratitude. Davin married Samantha Doraty and they blessed Karen and Jack with three grandsons: Stanley, Simon and Spencer. It was her joy to teach them the farm life and spoil them with canned peaches, chocolate chip cookies and ice cream. Although Karen's been turned out to pasture one last time, the retired BCI "stars" will guide her home. Cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends at the Crawford Funeral Chapel, Arthur on Sunday, August 16, 2020 and on Monday, August 17, 2020. Please visit the funeral home web site at www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca
Private family graveside service in Greenfield Cemetery, Arthur. As expressions of sympathy donations to the St. Paul's United Church, Metz or S.H.A.R.E Agricultural Foundation would be appreciated by the family.