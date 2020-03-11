|
|
Karen Gail Schell, 75 passed away at the Leacock Care Centre in Orillia, Ontario on the 5th day of March, 2020. Karen lost the battle of life with Dementia and the ability to walk or breathe properly, her brain couldn't relay to her body to continue breathing and her lungs collapsed as she passed away peacefully in her sleep. Born August 11, 1944 in (Galt) now Cambridge, ON to Frances and Murray Gilmore. Karen was married on November 17, 1962 to Norman Schell where they lived together in Kitchener/Waterloo, then moved to Cambridge and Moorefield and eventually moved in with their daughter in Barrie, Ontario. Karen worked at Raytheon of Canada for over 30 years. Karen donated monthly to the SPCA and the Women's Shelter. Survivors include her husband Norman Schell, daughter Wendy Rivet & Wendy's common law spouse Robert Roush, her grandson Jesse Rivet and her sister Jill Haliburton and Jill's husband Gerry Haliburton. A memorial will be held later this summer in Elmira at the cemetery where Karen's mother Frances Gilmore rests, a Celebration of Life will follow at one of Elmira's local restaurants. Details to come at a later date once the cemetery is contacted and plans are finalized. We'd like to thanks all the awesome RN's and staff with LHIN Simcoe County and the Leacock Care Centre for all their dedicated help and compassion for our family and for Karen. Also, thanks to Peaceful Transition for their support through this difficult time. Condolences may be left for the family at peacefultransition.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 11, 2020