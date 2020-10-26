After a lengthy illness, Karen passed away at Innisfree House, Kitchener on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the age of 69. Karen loved being outside with the sunshine on her face and a breeze touching her skin. She enjoyed the simple things in life and had a very positive outlook every day. Country music was always playing while she would sit outside in her favourite chair watching the traffic go by. She loved being surrounded by flowers, especially gladiolus and her daily advice was to BE KIND! Her smile would light up any room and her presence was always felt deep down in our hearts. This woman touched so many lives and will never be forgotten by all who knew her. Karen was a kind and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her longtime companion John Schomogyi, children Charles Ostrom, Christine Whittimore, Carrie-Ann Ostrom, and John Ostrom, grandchildren Olivia, Adalaine, Sylvia, Andrew, Alexander, Chance, Kezia, Nicole Marie, Samantha, Matthew, Derek, great-grandchildren Zeus, Arielle, Austin, sister Gladys Esimenger, and brothers Neil, Ross, John, and David Kienapple. Predeceased by her parents John and Mary (nee Moser) Kienapple, brothers Walter and Henry Kienapple, and sister Bernice Schomogyi. Visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Please note, if you would like to attend the visitation and/or funeral service, facial coverings are mandatory, please observe physical distancing, and you must RSVP to the funeral home by calling 519-745-8445. Cremation will follow the service and a private interment at Memory Gardens, Breslau will be held at a later date. Condolences for the family and memorial donations to Innisfree House or the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.