|
|
With her loving husband at her side, Karen passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Sunnyside Home, Kitchener, at the age of 59. Survived by her husband Glenn, her parents Bert and Evelyn Rodgers, and her sisters Cindy (Don) Maltby and Kelly (Lyle) Dinsmore, sisters-in-law Donna (Brian), Maryann (Bob), brothers-in-law, Paul (Sandy), Perry (Heather), Carl (Rosanna). She will be fondly remembered by a wonderful group of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Karen is proudly loved and sadly missed by her husband Glenn. Karen, with her husband, operated her family business, the Welcome-In Restaurant, Convenience and Gas Bar in Hillsburgh for many years. She was an eternal optimist. She loved life. She strove to find goodness and happiness in every situation that life presented. From the age of 24, she faced life altering medical issues for her entire adult life and dealt with them so admirably. Her beautiful disarming smile could light up a room. The way she lived her life exemplified a simple philosophy: Be Kind. Always. Smile, Laugh. A lot. Be More Content. Complain Less. Avoid Negativity. Love Unconditionally. A celebration of Karen's life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion, Dundas Street, Erin, Ontario, on Sunday, FEBRUARY 2, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Sunnyside Foundation would be appreciated by the family. and may be obtained through Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Karen's memorial.