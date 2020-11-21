1/1
It is with the saddest of hearts that the family of Karen announce her passing after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 74. She passed away peacefully with family and friends by her side on November 19, 2020. Karen will be dearly missed by her husband Barry, of 53 years. She was a loving mother of son Michael (Pitsa), and daughter Christine; and devoted grandmother to Eli and Abbey. Karen will be lovingly remembered by her mother Margaret Hillis, sister Linda (Randy) Roth, nieces, sisters-in-law, and brother-in-law. She will forever be in their hearts. Karen was predeceased by her father Donald Hillis (2002) and brother Richard Hillis (2020). Karen was an immensely thoughtful person, and her grandchildren were her life. She played a very active role in Eli and Abbey's lives, and her time with them was deeply cherished. Karen was a very active and social part of her community. She was a very loyal and caring friend who was always available to listen and offer her time and advice. Her kindness and caring will be greatly missed. She was an active member of the Gale Presbyterian Church for many years. In her professional life, Karen was a dedicated employee of 30 years, and retired in 2006 from the Bank of Montreal in Elmira. The family wishes to thank all of the oncology and palliative care doctors and nurses, and LHIN nurses, for their compassion and care. Karen had wonderful support from new and longtime friends. We thank everyone who made time to visit, call, send cards and flowers, and who made food for her and her family. At Karen's request, there will be cremation and private interment. A celebration of life will occur at a future date. If desired, memorial donations can be made to the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre, Hope Spring Waterloo, or the Alzheimer Society of Waterloo Wellington. "I have fought the good fight. I have finished my course and have kept the faith. Love is everywhere." "God saw the road was getting rough And the hills were hard to climb So He closed your weary eyelids And whispered 'Peace be Thine" www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 21, 2020.
