It is with very deep sadness that we announce the passing of Karen who passed away suddenly at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener, on Thursday, July 2, 2020, age 59. Loving wife of Reiner Remers. Karen will be missed greatly by her sister Jan Mavraganis (Tweedie) and brother-in-law Micheal Mavraganis, her big brother Paul Tweedie and sister-in-law Melanie, her nephews Winston and Alexandos Mavraganis, her mother-in-law Liesel Remers, Gerry and Susan Remers, Ed and Leslee Remers, Ron Remers, and their families. She is predeceased by her parents Dr. James Tweedie and Barbara of Perth and father-in-law Gerhard Remers of Kitchener. Karen was a serious and on task person with a good sense of humour and was always up for a good laugh. She had a huge love for animals including Pandas, horses, and her beloved cats Seymour and MacIntoish. Cremation has taken place. A private family graveside service will be held at Memory Gardens, Breslau, Ontario. Condolences for the family and donations to Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or Grand River Hospital Foundation may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street South, Waterloo at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.