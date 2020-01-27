|
|
Passed away peacefully on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Grand River Hospital after a brief battle with cancer, at the age of 58. Beloved wife for 34 years of Daryl Shoemaker of RR 1, Elora. Dear daughter of Rufus and Verna (Martin) Gingrich. Sister of Maynard (Joyce) Gingrich, Donna Gingrich, Shirley (Lloyd) Frey, Laurie (Dennis) Frey, and SherriAnn (Wayne) Martin. Daughter-in-law of Edna Shoemaker. Sister-in-law of Doris Martin, Diane (Keith) Snyder, and Janet (Timothy) Frey. Karen is lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her father-in-law Vernon Shoemaker and brother-in-law Stan Martin. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 6:30-9:00 p.m. and Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 1:30-5:30 p.m. at Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. A family service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., then to Montrose Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service. The family wishes to express appreciation for the prayers and support during the last few weeks. dreisingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 27, 2020